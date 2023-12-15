Advertise With Us
Teen girl hospitalized after being hit by school bus in Roanoke

Police Lights Generic
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A teen girl is in the hospital after being hit by a Roanoke City school bus in Roanoke Friday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say they responded at around 8:50 a.m. to the intersection of Cove Road and Lancelot Lane NW for reports of a vehicle crashing into a pedestrian.

Witnesses told police the girl had been hit by the bus after she entered the roadway. The girl was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Several students were on the bus at the time of the accident, but no additional injuries have been reported, according to police.

No charges are pending at this time and the Commonwealth’s Attorney will be consulted when the investigation is completed.

Investigators are working to determine the events that led to the crash.

