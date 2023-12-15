Sunny and nice today, changes this weekend

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Good morning...Looks like outstanding conditions today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 60. Our above normal pattern will continue into the weekend. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm that will become a Nor’Easter. Periods of heavy rain and gusty wind will blanket the region Sunday, bringing an end to our drought conditions. We’ll keep you updated on this developing storm. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, & pleasant, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Periods of heavy rain, & gusty wind, High: low 50s...Low: mid 40

Monday: Showers ending & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

