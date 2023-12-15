Advertise With Us
Police investigating reported armed robbery at Albemarle store

Police are investigating a reported robbery at Tobacco Xpress on Rio Road in Albemarle County.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at Tobacco Xpress on Rio Road in Albemarle County.

Officers were called out to the store around 10:10 a.m. Friday, December 15.

ACPD says a Black man entered the store with a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes. He then ran off toward the Seminole Trail area.

The suspect was seen wearing a dark-color sweatshirt, gray or silver pants, and a rainbow-colored mask.

Suspect in armed robbery at Tobacco Xpress. Photo provided by ACPD
Suspect in armed robbery at Tobacco Xpress. Photo provided by ACPD(ACPD)

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Nic Richardson with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 for those that wish to remain anonymous.

