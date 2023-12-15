Police investigating reported armed robbery at Albemarle store
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at Tobacco Xpress on Rio Road in Albemarle County.
Officers were called out to the store around 10:10 a.m. Friday, December 15.
ACPD says a Black man entered the store with a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes. He then ran off toward the Seminole Trail area.
The suspect was seen wearing a dark-color sweatshirt, gray or silver pants, and a rainbow-colored mask.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Nic Richardson with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 for those that wish to remain anonymous.
