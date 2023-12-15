Milder Friday and Start to Weekend. Developing Coastal Storm to Bring Soaking Rain Sunday

Advertise With Us
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Milder temperatures return for Friday and start to the weekend. While dry through Saturday, a developing coastal storm to bring a soaking rain Sunday into Monday. This storm will develop in the Gulf and move northeast near or along the Southeast U.S. coast Sunday to impact the Mid-Atlantic. A soaking rain of two or more inches, is expected, along with some gusty winds, at times. Rain continues Monday morning before tapering off. Keep checking back here and to the Storm Team 29 Weather app for updates.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows low to mid 20s.

Friday: Sunshine and milder. Highs 55-60. Lows the 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, mild. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Rain develops. Breezy at times. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Morning rain. Breezy. highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday Partly to mostly sunny, chilly. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.

