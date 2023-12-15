Advertise With Us
Memorial plans for Wilson Alden Richey

A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 17, in honor of Wilson Alden Richey.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 17, in honor of Wilson Alden Richey.

Richey, who owned and founded multiple restaurants in Charlottesville, passed away earlier this week.

There will be a mall decorating event in honor of Richey on Saturday. A public service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the CODE Building Irving Theater. At 2 p.m. there will be a reception and celebration of life.

“His legacy is going to be felt for a long, long time,” Simon Davidson with Charlottesville 29 said Friday, Dec. 15.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted at to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to support the education fund for Wilson’s children.

