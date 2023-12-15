Memorial plans for Wilson Alden Richey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 17, in honor of Wilson Alden Richey.

Richey, who owned and founded multiple restaurants in Charlottesville, passed away earlier this week.

There will be a mall decorating event in honor of Richey on Saturday. A public service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the CODE Building Irving Theater. At 2 p.m. there will be a reception and celebration of life.

“His legacy is going to be felt for a long, long time,” Simon Davidson with Charlottesville 29 said Friday, Dec. 15.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted at to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to support the education fund for Wilson’s children.

RELATED: Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.