Mattress pad recall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you recently purchased a Savvy Rest Quilted Cotton Mattress Pad, check to see if its one of the items that has been recalled.

Savvy Rest Inc. is based in Charlottesville.

The pads were sold in sizes twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king.

These recalled items are a fire hazard and not up to the mandatory federal flammability standard.

If you have one, stop using the recalled mattress pads immediately and contact Savvy Rest for a full refund.

