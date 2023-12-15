Legal Aid Justice Center calling on lawmakers to make changes to court fees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re arrested, you’re told if you can’t afford a lawyer, one will be appointed to you.

However, defendants in Virginia may still have to pay other court-related fees.

Demarus Brown was charged with two counts of armed robbery when he was 18. In 1994, he was appointed a public defender by Charlottesville General District Court.

“I was convicted and given 27-and-a-half years,” Brown said Friday, December 15.

After serving his time, Brown got a job and started working to get his life back on track, but there were steep court fees that followed him.

“They told me that I owed $12,000,” he said. “It makes it hard to start a new life for real, you know, when you have to worry about these large debts coming.”

According to data collected by the Legal Aid Justice Center, people are often not aware they have court debt.

“Until their current wages are garnished from their employer, or there is a lien on property, or they are hauled into court again on a show cause to demonstrate why they haven’t paid,” Angela Ciolfi said.

LAJC says this is disproportionally hurting low-income individuals who didn’t have the means to pay these fees in the first place.

“They are unjust and they undermine the principle of fairness that is a bedrock of our court system,” Ciolfi said. “We’re calling on the General Assembly to take action and to repeal the provisions where they assess counsel fees.”

The Legal Aid Justice Center is asking anyone who has been affected by this to reach out to it.

