Hundreds used MicroCAT during initial weeks, program may expand

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - MicroCAT is on-demand transit system that provides rides to anyone in the Pantops and Route 29 North area of Albemarle County for free.

Charlottesville Area Transit says the program is working well, it is looking to increase ridership.

“Our average ridership is starting to increase, our vehicle hours are decreasing because we’re getting more efficient, which is all are great things,” Transit Director Garland Williams said.

“It’s starting to pick up more,” driver Christopher Counts said. “Most people love it and they say its much better than Uber.”

MicroCAT is said to be averaging more than 360 riders a week.

Williams says the program is still in the trial period, and will not be expanding just yet.

“Probably not in the next six months. So the expansion would be a combination of the city and the county coming together and saying that, ‘We want to expand this mobility option,’” the director said.

Williams says CAT is already conducting more studies to see if an expansion might happen.

