Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Endangered monkey cancer-free after first-of-its-kind surgery

Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.
Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.(Lincoln Park Zoo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN)- An endangered monkey at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo is now cancer-free after a first-of-its-kind surgery.

The patient, named Zhang, is an old-world monkey known as a Francois langur.

The zoo’s director of veterinary medicine first noticed a cancerous tumor on the roof of the primate’s mouth in 2021.

The tumor is common in the species, but it is usually detected when it is too late to treat or after the monkey has died.

Veterinarians from the zoo teamed up with Chicago’s RUSH University Medical Center and successfully removed the tumor in 2022.

Little Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.

This marks the first time a Francois langur was successfully treated for oral cancer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Baby giraffe Fenn died after being startled while nursing at the North Carolina Zoo.
Nursing giraffe calf dies after being startled at North Carolina Zoo
FILE - In this photo illuminated by an off-camera flash, a tarp covers a portion of a homeless...
US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses
(STOCK)
Health officials warn of accidental poisonings around the holidays
A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
A House candidate in Mississippi is charged after a Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol