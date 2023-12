ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fire crews are assessing the damage after townhouse fire in Albemarle County.

Emergency responders were called out to Northwoods Pointe Drive Friday, December 15.

There are no reports of injury at this time, but it’s unclear just how much damage was done.

