Covenant’s Reese Dalton & Maddie Gardiner ready to run at UNC

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two of the top high school runners in central Virginia have made a decision about where they’ll compete in college.

The Covenant School’s Maddie Gardiner and Reese Dalton are both headed to North Carolina. They’ve been best friends and training partners for the last two years.

“It’s a really hard sport to do by yourself,” Reese said.

The pair have a long list of running accolades: Both are three-time state track and field champions at Covenant, with also cross-country titles.

“Just as it’s progressed and results have come through putting in hard work it’s motivated to me even more to work hard. To have Reese doing the same thing is really comforting, because we’ve had to make some sacrifices,” Maddie said.

That hard work paid off last month, when they signed their national letters of intent with North Carolina to run track and cross country.

“To do it together was something we had thought about for a couple years and now it’s finally done,” Reese said.

The friends weren’t a package deal. as they had their own list of top-three schools. Reese committed to UNC first, then Maddie committed two weeks later.

“I think it’s going to be awesome. We’ll have a lot more girls to work out with, that’ll be something new for both of us,” Maddie said.

The student-athletes have one more high school season of running in the spring, then off to Chapel Hill.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.