Charlottesville-area florist growing fast

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The largest and fastest growing wedding florist in the country is right here in Charlottesville.

Poppy Flowers says it has raised $6.5 million in series-A financing.

“It’s so fun because you’re talking to people about the happiest, best day of their lives, and you get to talk about these beautiful things that are going to make the ambiance really come to life for their wedding. So it’s a really beautiful industry to be in,” CEO Cameron Hardesty said Friday, December 15.

Since starting in 2019, Poppy Flowers says it has done more than 3,000 weddings across the country and more than 200 in Virginia.

