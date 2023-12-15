Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville-area florist growing fast

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The largest and fastest growing wedding florist in the country is right here in Charlottesville.

Poppy Flowers says it has raised $6.5 million in series-A financing.

“It’s so fun because you’re talking to people about the happiest, best day of their lives, and you get to talk about these beautiful things that are going to make the ambiance really come to life for their wedding. So it’s a really beautiful industry to be in,” CEO Cameron Hardesty said Friday, December 15.

Since starting in 2019, Poppy Flowers says it has done more than 3,000 weddings across the country and more than 200 in Virginia.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

(STOCK)
Mattress pad recall
Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Legal Aid Justice Center calling on lawmakers to make changes to court fees
Albemarle High School (FILE)
AHS students collect donations to give to Shelter for Help in Emergency
(STOCK)
Health officials warn of accidental poisonings around the holidays
Augusta Correctional Center (FILE)
Virginia Department of Corrections announces closure of Augusta Correctional Center and three other facilities