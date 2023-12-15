Advertise With Us
Beneficial Soaking Rain Sunday into Monday

By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Conditions dry and pleasant as high pressure remains strong through Saturday. A major change heads our way in the form of soaking rain on Sunday and Monday. A system will bring us an all day rain on Sunday with lingering showers into Monday. During that time frame, rain amounts are expected to be between 1″ to 3″ of rain, but some areas could locally receive more than that. Following system passage, temperatures take a bit of a dive, with Tuesday highs in the 30′s and low 40′s. Otherwise, expect more dry days ahead. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the 20′s and 30′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50′s. Lows in the low to mid 30′s.

Sunday & Monday: Soaking rains and gusty winds. Highs in the low 50′s. Lows in the 30′s to mid 40′s.

Tuesday: Chilly and sunny. Highs around 40 . Lows in the low to mid 20′s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs around 50.

Winter Solstice: Sunny and seasonable. Highs around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

