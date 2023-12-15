Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

AHS students collect donations to give to Shelter for Help in Emergency

Albemarle High School (FILE)
Albemarle High School (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A student-led nonprofit is donating hygiene products to the Shelter for Help in Emergency.

EmpowerHer held a stocking drive to collect products from the community.

Volunteers roamed the halls of Albemarle High School Friday, December 15, collecting stockings filled with surprises. Some items, such as nail polish, might not be a necessity, but might be on someone’s wish list.

Hundreds of items were collected by the end of the day.

EmpowerHer is always accepting donations.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville-area florist growing fast
(STOCK)
Mattress pad recall
Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Legal Aid Justice Center calling on lawmakers to make changes to court fees
(STOCK)
Health officials warn of accidental poisonings around the holidays