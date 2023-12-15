AHS students collect donations to give to Shelter for Help in Emergency

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A student-led nonprofit is donating hygiene products to the Shelter for Help in Emergency.

EmpowerHer held a stocking drive to collect products from the community.

Volunteers roamed the halls of Albemarle High School Friday, December 15, collecting stockings filled with surprises. Some items, such as nail polish, might not be a necessity, but might be on someone’s wish list.

Hundreds of items were collected by the end of the day.

EmpowerHer is always accepting donations.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.