Virginians concerned about holiday mail delays, Rep. Spanberger says

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) says the U.S. Postal Service is falling short on its promises, and a new poll about mail highlights concerns across Virginia.

“I’m worried that a system that is already stressed is only going to experience more stress over this holiday season,” Rep. Spanberger said Thursday, December 14.

Spanberger says a recent survey conducted by her office found hundreds of Virginians are concerned about holiday mail delays.

“We normally have a pretty high engagement rate when we send out surveys, but this is off the charts,” she said.

The representative says USPS plays a pivotal role in our lives, especially around the holidays.

“The Postal Service provides an extraordinary value to our communities for many people, particularly seniors and veterans who might be homebound. It’s how they get their medication. It’s how they connect, stay connected with family and friends,” Spanberger said.

She says service interruptions are unfair to those who rely on it daily. Additionally, she was surprised to find USPS is reducing its seasonal hiring despite the issues it already faces.

“That is why I am so curious about this, this choice; reducing the labor that is necessary during this peak holiday season,” Spanberger said.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) agrees with these concerns: “Charlottesville has been a problem. Richmond has been a problem in the last few months. We had huge issues in Roanoke a few years ago,” the senator said. “If you look at the Christmas season 2023, very busy time, but the staffing levels are questionable.”

Sen. Kaine says he is joining Rep. Spanberger and others to find solutions.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.