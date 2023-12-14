Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Virginians concerned about holiday mail delays, Rep. Spanberger says

(FILE)
(FILE)(WBRC)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) says the U.S. Postal Service is falling short on its promises, and a new poll about mail highlights concerns across Virginia.

“I’m worried that a system that is already stressed is only going to experience more stress over this holiday season,” Rep. Spanberger said Thursday, December 14.

Spanberger says a recent survey conducted by her office found hundreds of Virginians are concerned about holiday mail delays.

“We normally have a pretty high engagement rate when we send out surveys, but this is off the charts,” she said.

The representative says USPS plays a pivotal role in our lives, especially around the holidays.

“The Postal Service provides an extraordinary value to our communities for many people, particularly seniors and veterans who might be homebound. It’s how they get their medication. It’s how they connect, stay connected with family and friends,” Spanberger said.

She says service interruptions are unfair to those who rely on it daily. Additionally, she was surprised to find USPS is reducing its seasonal hiring despite the issues it already faces.

“That is why I am so curious about this, this choice; reducing the labor that is necessary during this peak holiday season,” Spanberger said.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) agrees with these concerns: “Charlottesville has been a problem. Richmond has been a problem in the last few months. We had huge issues in Roanoke a few years ago,” the senator said. “If you look at the Christmas season 2023, very busy time, but the staffing levels are questionable.”

Sen. Kaine says he is joining Rep. Spanberger and others to find solutions.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Senator Mark Warner (FILE)
Senator Warner calling for more aid for Ukraine
(STOCK)
More charges coming for Suffolk man in Charlottesville abduction case
(STOCK)
Charlottesville boutique handing out $270K in grants to nonprofits
Solar ordinance amendments discussed at Augusta County Board of Supervisors