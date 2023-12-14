VCU showing increase in reported rapes on campus, following undercount last two years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia Commonwealth University’s Police Department is now admitting it made an error when it came to sexual assault statistics in its latest crime reports.

For the past two years, the university has undercounted the number of reported rapes, along with other data. The error comes from not including the school’s Title IX office numbers in its total.

The updated numbers show what appears to be a surge in sexual assault incidents on campus, but police Chief John Venti says the increase is likely due to more people coming forward and reporting cases.

In a report, VCU Police now says there were 19 reported rapes on campus in 2022 in comparison to the three it previously noted. In total, for VCU, including off-campus, it counts 20 reported rapes for 2022. In 2021, it initially had three rape reports, but the new data shows that number is really 6.

Though VCU is seeing a surge in reported instances of rape, with 2022′s total being the highest in years, VCU Police say that jump means people are more comfortable coming forward.

“It’s gonna look worse before it gets better, or before it looks better,” assistant clinical director for Safe Harbor Liz Timmons said.

Safe Harbor helps victims of sexual and domestic violence, as well as trafficking. Its staff say there is a difference in reporting and seeking resources for sexual assault, and one does not have to report to get those services.

Though they emphasize reporting could help catch a suspect and save others while encouraging others to come forward.

“When we’re specifically talking about rape, most rapists are serial rapists, and so, it’s not that this is a one-time thing. They have most likely done this before and will do it again,” Timmons said.

In a statement, VCU Police said, “No police chief wants to see an increase in crime stats other than sexual assault because an increase in this category represents increased reporting by survivors. The risk of sexual violence in higher education is present and is related to a variety of factors. However, when a survivor reports at VCU, we can assist them in getting the resources they need. The university offers resources such as counseling, advocacy and medical care.”

“If we can, you know, identify more of these issues, then we can respond to it, and then hopefully see that long term decrease,” Timmons said.

The new report shows increases across the board in rapes, incidents of fondling, dating violence and stalking in both 2021 and 2022.

“It’s really great that it was corrected, and we have the full picture and so the university and surrounding agencies know that, okay, let’s meet this need, that this is going on,” Timmons said.

The error comes down to how students can report: either they go to the police department or their Title IX office, or students can do both.

For the last two years, VCU police have not added the Title IX numbers to their totals. Timmons says often, students go to Title IX offices to get additional accommodations in college, though Timmons notes since Title IX is a national program, it can look different and be implemented differently at each university.

“So, getting classes moved around, or, you know, the Title IX coordinator working on your behalf with professors and getting other accommodations met, or even moving dorms or living situations,” Timmons said.

VCU Police said the error was unintentional, and Chief Venuti apologized. The university says it is taking measures to make sure something like it does not happen again, including quarterly meetings with campus partners to review the data and resolve discrepancies.

VCU Police is following Clery Act guidelines for correcting and re-publishing the reports.

“If we keep sweeping it under the rug, so to speak, and even though it’s an uncomfortable thing, it’s important that we do shine a light on it,” Timmons said. “And for people that it has happened to, it can be such an isolating experience and really difficult, and violence and shame happen in the dark, whereas healing happens in the light and in the community. And so, the more we can talk about it, hopefully, the more people feel free to access that healing and support.”

VCU Police offers services to victims on its website, and staff say it follows an approach centered around the victim. Safe Harbor helps victims in Henrico and the surrounding areas, even if people do not want to report their cases to the police.

Safe Harbor encourages people to call the empowerment hotline at 804-612-6126 to access its services and regional services, depending on where they are in the city or the county. All of its services are free of charge.

