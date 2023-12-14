State-level money issue affecting Charlottesville-area EMS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Programs and services for emergency medical services around central Virginia have been left without funding, and have no clue when it will return.

This is due to a mishandling of money by the Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services.

“We’re not exactly sure what’s going on or when we’re going to receive the funds that are owed to us,” John Lye with the Thomas Jefferson EMS Council said Thursday, December 14.

Lye says things started looking suspicious after an annual conference was called off with no warning.

After the cancellation, the news broke: OEMS is being investigated.

“At this point, we don’t know exactly how much money is missing and whether it’s considered embezzlement or mismanagement,” Lye said.

This has left local EMS agencies in a lurch, struggling to pay for equipment, training, and salaries.

The Thomas Jefferson Council started an emergency fund years ago that has helped to keep it on its feet. However, that money is quickly decreasing.

“At this point, we’ve been able to keep all our employees paid and been paying our bills, but that fund is getting dangerously low,” Lye said. “If people want to make donations, we happily accept donations.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.