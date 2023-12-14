Solar ordinance amendments discussed at Augusta County Board of Supervisors

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday night, solar was back on the agenda at the Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Four ordinance amendments were up for public hearing and a vote.

The ordinances coincide with the ongoing update to the county is working on for its comprehensive plan.

The ordinances include changing large solar facilities from 50 acres total land to 25 acres fenced in land, the Augusta County Planning Commission recommended approval of this ordinance change, the board passed the ordinance 4-2 with an added amendment by Carolyn Bragg to add a definition of a disturbance zone.

The second ordinance stated a solar facility should not be sited within a two-mile radius of an approved or existing small or large energy system. The planning commission recommended denial of this amendment. Bragg said the reason for the denial was because of the two-mile radius recommendation as they weren’t sure if that was too much or too little. The board voted to pass this amendment 4-2.

These two ordinances were the ones with the most push back from the public and board members Wednesday night.

The board combined all four amendments into one public hearing and with a nearly full house, many residents spoke on the ordinances.

Many residents were in favor citing they were a good start and compromise to solar discussions that have been happening for years.

A representative from Augusta Water spoke in favor of all four amendments and noted how they will help the company do its job.

However, other residents and businesses were against the ordinance amendments.

A spokesperson from Waynesboro Nurseries said the ordinance amendments were a disappointment when stating his opposition.

With a large agricultural base, protection of the ag economy was also brought up Wednesday in the solar discussion.

The board noted the approval of these amendments aren’t the final cut before the comprehensive plan is done and said they can change them if needed.

