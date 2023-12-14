Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Solar ordinance amendments discussed at Augusta County Board of Supervisors

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday night, solar was back on the agenda at the Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Four ordinance amendments were up for public hearing and a vote.

The ordinances coincide with the ongoing update to the county is working on for its comprehensive plan.

The ordinances include changing large solar facilities from 50 acres total land to 25 acres fenced in land, the Augusta County Planning Commission recommended approval of this ordinance change, the board passed the ordinance 4-2 with an added amendment by Carolyn Bragg to add a definition of a disturbance zone.

The second ordinance stated a solar facility should not be sited within a two-mile radius of an approved or existing small or large energy system. The planning commission recommended denial of this amendment. Bragg said the reason for the denial was because of the two-mile radius recommendation as they weren’t sure if that was too much or too little. The board voted to pass this amendment 4-2.

These two ordinances were the ones with the most push back from the public and board members Wednesday night.

The board combined all four amendments into one public hearing and with a nearly full house, many residents spoke on the ordinances.

Many residents were in favor citing they were a good start and compromise to solar discussions that have been happening for years.

A representative from Augusta Water spoke in favor of all four amendments and noted how they will help the company do its job.

However, other residents and businesses were against the ordinance amendments.

A spokesperson from Waynesboro Nurseries said the ordinance amendments were a disappointment when stating his opposition.

With a large agricultural base, protection of the ag economy was also brought up Wednesday in the solar discussion.

The board noted the approval of these amendments aren’t the final cut before the comprehensive plan is done and said they can change them if needed.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

(STOCK)
Charlottesville boutique handing out $270K in grants to nonprofits
first responders at house fire in Stuarts Draft
House fire in Stuarts Draft
VCU Police have a message for students returning for the fall semester.
VCU showing increase in reported rapes on campus, following undercount last two years
Impaired driving detection technology could soon be required in all cars
Impaired driving detection technology could soon be required in all cars