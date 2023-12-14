Senator Warner calling for more aid for Ukraine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ukraine says it needs additional military assistance, and U.S. Senator Mark Warner agrees (D) that it is America’s obligation to provide it.

Sen. Warner says a package for funding to Israel, Ukraine, and humanitarian aid is in the works for negotiation.

The senator says through the efforts of America, Ukraine, and NATO Russia’s military capability has been cut back by more than 50%.

“They’ve done that without the loss of a single American soldier, or a single NATO soldier. And for us to be thinking about deserting them now would be a stain on our country’s honor. It would show that we are not dependable,” the senator said Thursday, December 14.

Warner says if this is passed, then it will have to be bipartisan. He hopes for a decision to be made by Christmas.

