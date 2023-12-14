Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Senator Warner calling for more aid for Ukraine

Senator Mark Warner (FILE)
Senator Mark Warner (FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ukraine says it needs additional military assistance, and U.S. Senator Mark Warner agrees (D) that it is America’s obligation to provide it.

Sen. Warner says a package for funding to Israel, Ukraine, and humanitarian aid is in the works for negotiation.

The senator says through the efforts of America, Ukraine, and NATO Russia’s military capability has been cut back by more than 50%.

“They’ve done that without the loss of a single American soldier, or a single NATO soldier. And for us to be thinking about deserting them now would be a stain on our country’s honor. It would show that we are not dependable,” the senator said Thursday, December 14.

Warner says if this is passed, then it will have to be bipartisan. He hopes for a decision to be made by Christmas.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

(FILE)
Virginians concerned about holiday mail delays, Rep. Spanberger says
(STOCK)
More charges coming for Suffolk man in Charlottesville abduction case
(STOCK)
Charlottesville boutique handing out $270K in grants to nonprofits
Solar ordinance amendments discussed at Augusta County Board of Supervisors