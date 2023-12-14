More charges coming for Suffolk man in Charlottesville abduction case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A grand jury will be hearing additional felony charges against the Suffolk man accused of abducting a UVA student.

Forty-one-year-old James Robert Allen appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Thursday, December 14. Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph Platania requested the court drop a strangulation charge against Allen, as well as waive the abduction charge, but have a grand jury in Charlottesville Circuit Court hear charges in February.

Investigators believe Allen grabbed a UVA student on the evening of October 4 and forced her into a vehicle that soon crashed along Cabell Avenue. The victim escaped and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injures.

Police said Allen ran away from the scene, but was apprehended in Louisa County around noon the next day.

Allen is being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail. The University of Virginia has stated that he has no known affiliation to UVA.

This is a developing story.

