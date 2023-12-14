Chilly Thursday with a Milder End to the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure continues to bring dry and pleasant conditions, with a small warm up into Friday and Saturday. A deep surface low will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and be pushed northeast by another system moving in, to give us significant rain amounts on Sunday and Monday. We could see some areas receiving as high as 4″ of beneficial rain. As the system passes, expect cooler but drier conditions to follow. Check back for updates.

Today: Sunny and chilly. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Friday & Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 60. Lows in the 30′s.

Sunday & Monday: Soaking rain and gusty winds. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the 30′s and 40′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40′s.

