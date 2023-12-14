Charlottesville plants hundreds of trees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Trees are now being planted where goats once chomped away at invasive plants in Charlottesville parks.

Parks & Recreation employees added some important shade to green spaces Thursday, December 14.

More than 750 trees have been planted.

“What we want is the trees to be able to grow and produce good ecological services. So good shade, good habitat, good filtration for groundwater, all the things that the trees are supposed to do. We count on these trees and the urban environment,” Steven Gaines said.

Gaines says routine maintenance will be done to the trees in the coming weeks, and that there’ll be more plantings before the end of the month.

