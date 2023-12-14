Charlottesville boutique handing out $270K in grants to nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of nonprofits in Charlottesville and the surrounding areas are recipients of grants from Twice Is Nice.

The resale boutique says it is giving a total of $270,000 to 26 organizations.

“It is our mission statement for our proceeds to be returned to the community to support programs for seniors in need,” Operations Manager Lori Woolworth said.

Woolworth says they received help from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, who also contributes.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.