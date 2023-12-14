Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville boutique handing out $270K in grants to nonprofits

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Unsplash)
By Destini Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of nonprofits in Charlottesville and the surrounding areas are recipients of grants from Twice Is Nice.

The resale boutique says it is giving a total of $270,000 to 26 organizations.

“It is our mission statement for our proceeds to be returned to the community to support programs for seniors in need,” Operations Manager Lori Woolworth said.

Woolworth says they received help from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, who also contributes.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Solar ordinance amendments discussed at Augusta County Board of Supervisors
first responders at house fire in Stuarts Draft
House fire in Stuarts Draft
VCU Police have a message for students returning for the fall semester.
VCU showing increase in reported rapes on campus, following undercount last two years
Impaired driving detection technology could soon be required in all cars
Impaired driving detection technology could soon be required in all cars