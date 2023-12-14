Charlottesville-area Elks Lodge giving $60K to nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville group is handing out a total of $60,000 to more than 20 nonprofits in the area.

“We try to take care of the people in our community,” Nancy Guthre with the Elks Lodge said Thursday, December 14.

“The timing of this gift could not be better,” Millie Winstead with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank said.

BRAFB is getting $10,000 from the Charlottesville Elks Lodge.

“Every dollar that is donated, we can provide enough food for four meals. This gift today from the Elks Lodge is going to help provide 40,000 meals to this community,” Winstead said.

The Elks Lodge says it has donated nearly $8 million over its 150 years here.

“We are very proud to been able to do that,” Guthre said.

Other nonprofits receiving money this year includes the Charlottesville Fire Department, the Salvation Army, and Meals On Wheels.

“This money is going to go a really long way to reach more people that need our services,” Hailey Peterson with Meals On Wheels said.

