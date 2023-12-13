Advertise With Us
Not As Cold Tonight. Some Temp Swings Ahead for the Mid and Late Week

Watching Possible Coastal Storm for Late Weekend
Breezy Wednesday. Temp Swings Ahead
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some temperature swings ahead as we move into the mid and late week. A dry, cold front will push through Wednesday and make for breezy conditions at times. In its wake, a chilly Thursday with highs stuck in the 40s.

Temperatures will trend up a little higher in the 50s for Friday and Saturday with dry conditions. Watching a coastal storm that is forecast to develop across the Southeast U.S. on Sunday. This storm expected to bring us some rain and wind, later Sunday into Monday. We will continue to monitor. Keep checking back here and to the Storm Team 29 Weather app for updates.

Tonight: Clear, not as cold. Light south wind. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and turning breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the very cold upper 10s to mid 20s.

Thursday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Friday: Sunny, pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows near 30.

Saturday: Partly sunny, milder. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain develops later in the afternoon and night. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Monday: Rain, likely at this time. Breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows around 40.

Tuesday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Chilly. Highs upper 40s.

