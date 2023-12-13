Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Mount Crawford to open first public park

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Mount Crawford was awarded a grant for $303,000 to establish a public park.

The project will provide open space for walking, fishing and boating.

“It’ll have a sensory walking trail, a sensory playground, a community garden, a bathroom facility and a picnic area with amenities and also more access to the river for fishing,” Libby Clark, Mount Crawford town manager said.

The sensory tails and playground will allow for the touch of plants, lambs ears and guide ropes.

The smell of flowers, along with sounds of music makers, bird feeders, and running water and sights of birds, flowers, plants and butterflies.

“The boat launch came first so a lot of the boat launch property area like the ADA walkway and ADA parking was established where it was in order to kind of prepare for the next step for the park so that will be continued throughout the park for ADA as well,” Clark said.

This is the town’s first public park and space.

”To have the ability to have these grants we just don’t have a huge budget so it’s nice to be able to tap into these opportunities and make these kinds of cool things happen,” Clark said.

This project is fully funded by the grant and is expected to be done in the next two years.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

(STOCK)
Charlottesville boutique handing out $270K in grants to nonprofits
Solar ordinance amendments discussed at Augusta County Board of Supervisors
first responders at house fire in Stuarts Draft
House fire in Stuarts Draft
VCU Police have a message for students returning for the fall semester.
VCU showing increase in reported rapes on campus, following undercount last two years
Impaired driving detection technology could soon be required in all cars
Impaired driving detection technology could soon be required in all cars