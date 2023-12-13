Advertise With Us
The FDA may review using MDMA to help treat PTSD

The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.
The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration may review an ingredient that’s in street drugs that could enhance therapy treatment of PTSD.

MDMA, or midomafetamine, is the active ingredient in street drugs like ecstasy and molly.

It’s a psychedelic drug in a class of psychoactive drugs that produce experiences of emotional communion, relatedness and emotional openness.

The new application with the FDA was filed Tuesday by a company called the Maps Public Benefit Corporation.

It’s been studying the drug in combination with therapy to treat PTSD, finding it significantly reduced symptoms and impairment associated with PTSD compared with a placebo.

The FDA has 60 days to determine whether the new drug application will be accepted for review and if it will be fast-tracked through the approval process.

