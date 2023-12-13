Dry cold front today, changes by weekend
Tracking coastal storm system
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dry cold front sweeps across the area on this Wednesday. It will not bring us precipitation. However, it will provide a few clouds and a shift in the wind this afternoon.
Briefly colder overnight into Thursday.
A temperature rebound Friday and Saturday with dry conditions.
Tracking the progress of a coastal storm that will likely bring the region rain Sunday into the start of next week. A soaking rain is now likely.
Wednesday night: Mainly clear with overnight lows in the 20s. Some upper teens for the Shenandoah Valley.
Thursday: Sunshine and cooler with highs in the 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Friday: Sunshine with high and low to mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows the 20s to lower 30s.
Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the 30s.
Sunday: Rain developing with highs near 50 degrees. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Rain showers, especially in the morning. highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. High temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
