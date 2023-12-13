Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Dry cold front today, changes by weekend

Tracking coastal storm system
Briefly cooler Thursday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dry cold front sweeps across the area on this Wednesday. It will not bring us precipitation. However, it will provide a few clouds and a shift in the wind this afternoon.

Briefly colder overnight into Thursday.

A temperature rebound Friday and Saturday with dry conditions.

Tracking the progress of a coastal storm that will likely bring the region rain Sunday into the start of next week. A soaking rain is now likely.

Keep checking back here and to the Storm Team 29 Weather app for updates.

Wednesday night: Mainly clear with overnight lows in the 20s. Some upper teens for the Shenandoah Valley.

Thursday: Sunshine and cooler with highs in the 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Sunshine with high and low to mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows the 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the 30s.

Sunday: Rain developing with highs near 50 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Rain showers, especially in the morning. highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. High temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Chilly Thursday with a Milder End to the Week
Showers Sunday
Rainy Sunday
Temp Swings for the Late Week
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Temp Swings Ahead for the Late Week. Coastal Storm Later in the Weekend