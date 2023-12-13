Dry cold front today, changes by weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dry cold front sweeps across the area on this Wednesday. It will not bring us precipitation. However, it will provide a few clouds and a shift in the wind this afternoon.

Briefly colder overnight into Thursday.

A temperature rebound Friday and Saturday with dry conditions.

Tracking the progress of a coastal storm that will likely bring the region rain Sunday into the start of next week. A soaking rain is now likely.

Wednesday night: Mainly clear with overnight lows in the 20s. Some upper teens for the Shenandoah Valley.

Thursday: Sunshine and cooler with highs in the 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Sunshine with high and low to mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows the 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the 30s.

Sunday: Rain developing with highs near 50 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Rain showers, especially in the morning. highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. High temperatures in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

