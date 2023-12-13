Advertise With Us
Charlottesville area getting roughly $200K in federal funds to help low-income families

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Committee is receiving another round of federal funding for housing.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Committee is receiving another round of federal funding for housing.

U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D) and Mark Warner (D) announced more than $500,000 will go towards helping low-income families making critical housing improvements.

Around $200,000 of those funds will go to TJPDC. The group says these projects include anything from roof and water heater repairs, to fixing broken windows.

“Everybody deserves to have a home that is safe and warm and dry. So it seems pretty essential that these things be provided in our community,” Laurie Jean Talun said Wednesday, December 13.

Counties set to receive funding include Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, and Louisa.

