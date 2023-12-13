Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy placed on administrative leave

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County Sheriff’s Deputy has been placed on administrative leave after an incident Saturday.

According to a release from Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to a medical call in the 100 block of Lodge Lane, when the patient became disorderly. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and once the first deputy arrived, the male reportedly threatened the deputy and took a fighting stance.

The deputy called for backup and once the second deputy arrived on the scene the suspect, Frank Allen Schulpman, was taken into custody.

Smith said Tuesday, video footage of the second deputy, Andrew Simonetti, was received.

The video shows Simonetti tackling Schulpman.

Smith has placed Simonetti on administrative leave and asked Virginia State Police to conduct a criminal investigation into the incident seen on video.

