UVA doctors create decision aid to help those at high-risk of breast cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors say a new breast cancer decision aid for high-risk women increases the odds of catching cancer early, but it also comes with significant false-positive rates, leaving women with a tough decision to make.

“The decision aid is designed to allow the patient to first think about their own preference and values and how they typically approach health care,” Doctor Crystal Chu with UVA said Tuesday, December 12.

Her team came up with the decision aid.

“Some patients would say, ‘Absolutely, I’ll do anything I can to detect cancer as early as possible.’ But, I have many other patients who would say, ‘If it’s not absolutely necessary, and I’m not being irresponsible, I don’t want to go through these additional tests and procedures,’” Doctor Lynn Dengel with UVA said.

Dr. Dengel is a surgical oncologist. She says the aid is designed to specifically help high-risk patients.

“The recommended option, if your lifetime risk is over 20% ‚is to undergo high-risk screening with a breast MRI, which is a dedicated MRI. That is a special protocol to look more specifically at the breast tissue and to screen,” Dr. Dengel said. “The benefits are that you’re going to detect cancers sooner and at a smaller size, and perhaps earlier stage.”

However, Dr. Dengel says there are some chances to take: “You have to go through different procedures, you have to get an IV, you have to get contrast - there’s additional costs associated with this - perhaps additional biopsies that ended up being benign,” the doctor said.

Detecting breast cancer early impacts prognosis, treatment, and survival.

“I think it’s important for women to know as they’re making these decisions,” Dr. Chu said. “That they feel comfortable to speak up and ask the right questions, whether there’s a decision made there or not.”

