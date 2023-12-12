Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.

ACPD announced Tuesday, December 12, that emergency responders were called out for a reported single-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Owensville Road around 1:20 a.m. today.

The driver, 47-year-old Wilson Alden Richey of Charlottesville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richey was the founder of Ten Course Hospitality, and owner of multiple restaurants around Charlottesville.

Bill Curtis, the owner of Tastings and Court Square Tavern, says this is a big loss for the entire community.

“Richey was a fellow who really introduced the the full diversity of the restaurant scene to Charlottesville in that, you know, big city restaurants are usually chains, owned by chefs, owned by investors, et cetera, et cetera. And he sort of started that trend in Charlottesville, within Charlottesville, not going to Richmond or Las Vegas, or whatever it is start restaurants,” Curtis said.

Curtis says it was his hope to sell his businesses to Richey in the future, because he knew he’d do right by them.

All of the restaurants associated with Ten Course Hospitality are closed Tuesday.

