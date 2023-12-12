Advertise With Us
Police ask for charges in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

The arrest is the second announced by police since she was found dead in October. (WXYZ, ISAAC AGREE DOWNTOWN SYNAGOGUE, PHIL NEUMAN, WOLL FAMILY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST
DETROIT (AP) — Police have made a request for charges in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader in October, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

No additional information will be released while the warrant request is being reviewed, spokesperson Maria Miller said. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office sometimes kicks back cases for more work.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found dead outside her home, east of downtown Detroit, on Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe the attack occurred inside the residence.

Police Chief James White has repeatedly said there’s no evidence that antisemitism had a role in the attack.

Police said a person of interest was in custody over the weekend. A different person who was in custody was released in November.

Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Besides her work for the synagogue, Woll had worked for Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

